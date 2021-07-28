INTELS graduates 11th batch of women empowerment scheme

Nigeria’s oil and gas logistics firm, INTELS Nigeria Limited has graduated 34 beneficiaries of the 11th Batch of its flagship women development programme popularly known as the Women Empowerment Programme Scheme Synergy (WEPSS).

The graduation of the 11th Batch brings the total number of beneficiaries in the popular women empowerment scheme to 1,500.

WEPSS is a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative established by INTELS in 2013 to empower 5,000 Nigerian women over a 20-year period through training in fashion design and tailoring. The beneficiaries, drawn from various parts of the country, are trained in two batches every year.

The beneficiaries undergo intensive tuition-free training…