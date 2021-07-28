Minister directs research institute to ensure functional outstations nationwide

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, on Tuesday, directed the management of the Nigerian Institute for Oil Palm Research (NIFOR) to ensure that its outstations were functional for full-scale activities.

Nanono gave the directive in Benin during the ongoing four-day 2021 seed meeting, in-house research review and 2nd Annual South-South Research Extension Farmers Inputs Linkage System (REFILS) workshop organised by NIFOR, with the theme “sustainable and Climate Smart production of palms and shea for improved Livelihood and Economic Diversity.”

Represented by the Executive Secretary, Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria, (ARCN), Garba Sharubutu,…