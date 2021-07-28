Reps probe Customs over alleged killing of five in Iseyin

THE House of Representatives on Tuesday flagged off the investigative hearing into the activities of Customs officers who allegedly killed five persons at Iseyin, Oyo State, after the seizure of bags of smuggled parboiled rice loaded in two Nissan Pathfinder vehicles two months ago.

Speaking during the investigative hearing held at the instance of the House of Representatives Committee on Customs and Excise chaired by Honourable Leke Abejide, the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Hameed Ali, disclosed that the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA) provides for death penalty for anyone who confiscates or uses any weapon against the servicemen while on duty. Ali was…