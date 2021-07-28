Take measures to eradicate hepatitis ― Amb Gbaruko advises

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark this year’s World Hepatitis Day, today, July 28, a seasoned diplomat, Mr Christopher lkechukwu Gbaruko, has called for proactive measures towards eradicating the liver inflammatory disease.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event marked every 28th July, Mr Gbaruko said the stepping up of screening of Hepatitis across the nation would help in checkmating the rising cases of the disease.

The revered diplomat and philanthropist advised people to always present themselves for Hepatitis screening and avoid sharing sharp objects with others, on-screen blood transfusion among others which could expose them to the disease.

The PDP chieftain and…