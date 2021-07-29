200 students benefit from SIFAX-sponsored safe school training

A total of 200 students drawn from selected public schools in Lagos State have been trained on various ways and means as well as strategies to live a drug-free life and how to avoid pitfalls of juvenile delinquencies.
The programme, tagged “Safe School Initiative”, was an initiative of a non-governmental organization, Community Health Safety & Environmental Rescue Initiative (CHESRI) and sponsored by SIFAX Group.
The beneficiary schools are – United Christian Secondary School, Apapa; Apapa Senior High School, Randle Senior Secondary School, Surulere and New Era Senior Girls School, Surulere.
According to Lilian Azu, CHESRI’s Executive Director, the training was aimed at creating and…
Source: Nigerian Tribune