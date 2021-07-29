200 students benefit from SIFAX-sponsored safe school training

A total of 200 students drawn from selected public schools in Lagos State have been trained on various ways and means as well as strategies to live a drug-free life and how to avoid pitfalls of juvenile delinquencies.

The programme, tagged “Safe School Initiative”, was an initiative of a non-governmental organization, Community Health Safety & Environmental Rescue Initiative (CHESRI) and sponsored by SIFAX Group.

The beneficiary schools are – United Christian Secondary School, Apapa; Apapa Senior High School, Randle Senior Secondary School, Surulere and New Era Senior Girls School, Surulere.

According to Lilian Azu, CHESRI’s Executive Director, the training was aimed at creating and…