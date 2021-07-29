ACCI to collaborate with Abuja Enterprise Agency, other on entrepreneurship development

Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) has revealed plans to partner with Nile University and Abuja Enterprise Agency on innovation and entrepreneurship development that would benefit students of the institution.

Speaking on Thursday in Abuja while receiving a delegation from the duo, the President of ACCI, Dr Al-Mujtaba Abubakar represented by the 1st Deputy President ACCI, Chief Emeka Obegolu expressed ACCI readiness to collaborate with the team and foster a good relationship that will contribute to economic development.

“We are interested in partnering with Nile university, we will constitute a committee that will look at the parameters for the signing of the MoU.”

According…