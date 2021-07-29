Again, LAUTECH rated best state university in Nigeria

For the second time in less than a month, the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oyo State, has been rated as the best state university in Nigeria.

It is also listed as number 12 out of 260 universities in Nigeria and 2,847th in the world.

The latest Webometrics ranking of world universities confirms the recent announcement by AD Scientifics of Turkey which rated LAUTECH as the 11th best university in Nigeria, number one state university and best University of Technology in Nigeria, and 74th in Africa.

Webometrics ranks the Oyo State-owned institution 9,467th on Impact, 1,430th on Openness and 3,054th on Excellence.

Acting vice-chancellor of LAUTECH, Professor…