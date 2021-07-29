Banks assure customers of hitch-free dollar supply

Banks Chief Executives have assured customers and the general public that Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) are prepared to meet dollar demands from genuine Foreign Exchange (FX) end-users as directed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

This is just as the CBN has said it will commence the refund of the N35 million minimum capital deposits to current applicants of Bureau De Change licenses.

The bank CEOs also warned against the presentation of fake documents for foreign exchange purchase, stressing that anyone attempting to purchase FX with fake documents will be reported to the CBN and the Police for possible prosecution.

This follows the decision of the CBN to cancel foreign exchange sales to…