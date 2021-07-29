Fayemi: Man with a plan

A December 12 2018 report, published by Daily Trust provided a glimpse into the erosion of governmental values in Ekiti State. Headlined “Ikogosi Warm Spring Cries for Rehabilitation”, the report detailed how the famous resort and the state’s major tourist attraction had gone from the luscious landscape it became between 2010 and 2014, the period covering the first term of Mr. Kayode Fayemi as governor, to a credible imitation of the ruins of a lost kingdom. It was a high-velocity descent into decrepitude, one occasioned by its abandonment by the Ayo Fayose administration which succeeded Fayemi’s in 2014. At the time, according to the report, more than half of the resort’s 110…