Lawmaker harps on capacity training for media workers

The spokesman of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has advised private and public media organisations to increase their yearly budget for capacity training of their workers.

Kalu stated this in Umuahia on the occasion of Vision Africa Radio Media Training organised by Vision Africa and its partners across the globe with the theme, “Effective communication: Connecting God’s Story with our Listeners”, stating that the capacity building should be both in equipment and welfare to make the workers become professionals.

Kalu who represents Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State, noted that the importance of capacity building for media workers could not be…