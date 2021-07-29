NCC amending two regulatory instruments to ensure competitive telecoms market

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Professor Umar Danbatta, has said that the ongoing amendments of two major regulatory instruments of the Commission will help in strengthening and ensuring a fair and competitive telecoms market in Nigeria.

The two regulatory instruments are the Annual Operating Levy Regulations (AOL) and the Frequency Spectrum (Fees and Pricing, etc.) Regulations for which the Commission organized a public inquiry in Abuja on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

A statement by the Director, Public Affairs, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, said the first instrument on AOL ensures that all licensees are properly and equitably assessed for the…