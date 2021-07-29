Novena University holds cultural carnival

Parents have been urged to ensure that their children are abreast of their culture.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State made the call while speaking at the seventh edition of ‘Nigeria People and Cultural Day Carnival’ of Novena University, Ogume, Delta State.

According to the governor who spoke through the Commissioner for Housing, Chief Festus Ochonogor, parents should be proud to teach their children their culture, adding that communities should protect the traditional institution.

He commended Novena University for encouraging unity in diversity, noting that promoting rich Africa cultural heritage without losing sight of education has distinguished the university in all round…