Okowa advocates action plan to combat malaria scourge

Delta State governor, Sen Ifeanyi Okowa, has called for an urgent national action plan on the environment to combat malaria transmission in the country.

Okowa made the call when he received officials of the Federal Ministry of Health Partners on Roll-Back Malaria led by Dr Eze Nelson, on advocacy visit, at Government House, Asaba, on Wednesday.

He said that until certain actions were taken in the management of the environment, investments in the treatment of malaria would be “a scratch on the surface.”

He thanked the global partners for the inclusion of Delta among 13 states for the programme and assured that Delta would contribute its counterpart funds.

“There is no doubt that malaria…