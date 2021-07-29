Oyo Speaker announces dissolution of 36 standing House committees

The Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin has announced the dissolution of all 36 standing committees of the Assembly.

Ogundoyin made the announcement just before adjournment of the Assembly’s plenary held on Thursday.

He, subsequently, directed all the Chairmen of the committees to hand over all ongoing and concluded bills, reports to their respective committee clerks.

This is as he said ad-hoc committees will be set up to ratify and complete the 10 outstanding bills in the Assembly before going on recess.

He also stated that every lawmaker and staff of the Assembly will be asked to complete evaluation forms.

Especially, Ogundoyin told the lawmakers to state in…