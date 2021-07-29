Politics is bane of Nigeria’s health sector, says Sonny Kuku

A renowned endocrinologist and co-founder, EkoCorps Plc, Dr Sonny Kuku has said the problems that continue to thwart the growth and development of the health sector in the country is neither that of manpower nor incompetency of the healthcare personnel but lack of political will by successive governments and leaders to do what is right to move the sector to an appreciable height.

He gave this remark at a news conference to announce the forthcoming inauguration and induction ceremony of the Academy of Medicine Specialties of Nigeria (AMSN) scheduled for Thursday, July 29, in Lagos.

A total of 136 persons would be inducted at the event and five of them namely, the ministers of health, Dr…