Remaining kidnapped naval students, mechanic regain freedom in Edo

The Edo State Police Command and on Thursday night announced that the remaining four students of the Naval College of Engineering, Sapele, Delta State and one mechanic, who were kidnapped at Iruekpen, Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State, on Monday, have been released by their abductors.

The Naval students, 18 in number, were said to be travelling from Kaduna to Sapele, in two commercial vehicles, when they were intercepted by some gunmen at Iruekpen, close to the university town of Ekpoma.

While the police immediately rose to the occasion and rescued 13 of the kidnapped victims, their abductors took the remaining five into captivity.

Announcing the release of the remaining four…