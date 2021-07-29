We have not jettisoned restructuring ―Afenifere

Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, on Thursday said it has not abandoned its clamour for the immediate restructuring of the country contrary to the wrong impression created by a purported communique being circulated.

National Publicity Secretary of the group, Comrade Jare Ajayi, made this known in a statement, saying it was true that members of the Afenifere Caucus met at Ogbo Ijebu country home of its acting leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo on Tuesday, but at no time in the course of the meeting was a decision taken that could be interpreted as an abandonment of restructuring.

According to the Afenifere chieftain, the said meeting re-affirmed the imperative of ensuring that the…