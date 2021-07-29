What does good mental health mean?

The World Health Organisation defines health as “a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being…” But what does mental health mean? Good mental health includes the ability to make the most of your potential, cope with normal stresses of life and play a full part in your family, workplace, community and among friends.

It is also referred to as ‘emotional health’ or ‘well-being.’ Mental health is everyone’s business. We all have times when we feel down, stressed or frightened. Most of the time, those feelings last for a short while and then disappear. But sometimes, they may develop into a more serious problem, and this could happen to any one of us. It is also…