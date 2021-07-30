Abia govt, FG embark on headcount of teachers, pupils, cooks over feeding programme

As part of efforts to improve the implementation of the Home Grown School Feeding Programme for pupils of public primary schools in the state, the Federal Government, in collaboration with the Abia State Government, is embarking on a comprehensive enumeration of Head Teachers, teachers, cooks and all pupils in primary 1-3 in the 1,020 public primary schools in the state, from Tuesday 27th July to 13th August 2021.

The State Focal Person, Social Investment Programme, Chinenye Nwaogu, in a press statement made available to newsmen, advised Head Teachers and parents to ensure that all concerned pupils were captured in the exercise.

He further advised: “All Schools are to remain open from 8…