Adejoro installed as Alafin of Afin Akoko

A professor of Arabic and Islamic Studies at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Abdulroheem Mustapha Adejoro, has been installed as the Alafin of Afin Akoko, in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State, by the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu.

At the installation ceremony held last weekend in Afin Akoko, Governor Akeredolu presented the traditional ruler with the staff of office and urged him to use his stature to attract rapid development to the town.

The governor, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government, Mr Segun Odusanya, congratulated Oba Adejoro and charged him to make his reign conducive to the uplift of his…