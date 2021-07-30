Again, Court orders DSS to produce 12 detained Sunday Igboho’s aides August 12

A Federal High Court in Abuja, on Thursday, issued a fresh order on the Director-General of the Department of the Security Service (DSS) to produce before it 12 detained aides of the alleged Yoruba secessionist leader, Sunday Igboho.

The fresh order followed the refusal of the security agency to make them available for bail consideration as ordered by the court on July 23, 2021.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu issued the fresh order following an appeal by DSS counsel, Idowu Awo, that the agency is given another time to comply with the order.

When the matter came up, DSS counsel informed the court that the detained applicants could not be produced in court because of the nature of their arrest and…