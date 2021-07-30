Assault on AIT reporter: Bauchi police condemns act, disband RRS

Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Sylvester Alabi has condemned the assault on the reporter of AIT in Bauchi, Damina Nagari but yet to be identified men of the Command Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in the cause of covering a protest by students of College of Agriculture, Yelwa Bauchi on Thursday.

In a statement signed by the PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili the Commissioner condemned in totality, the violence that trailed protest by students of the College of Agriculture in the State.

The statement reads, “The Command has totally condemned the unprofessional conduct of the RRS on this and the Commissioner has ordered for full payment of the medical bills of Damina as well as payment of…