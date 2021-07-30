BDCs still provide forex services —ABCON

THE body of Bank Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) has assured customers and the general public that Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) are prepared to supply dollars enough to meet demands that might come from the Bureau De Change (BDC) segment of the Foreign Exchange (Forex) market.

The bank CEOs made this known at a virtual press briefing held on Thursday afternoon. The Chairman of the Body of Banks CEOs, Herbert Wigwe, assured end-users of foreign exchange that there is no cause for alarm as banks spread across the country have already started setting up dedicated service desks to meet customers’ needs.

This, he believes, will help fill any gap that people think might be created by the…