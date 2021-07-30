Counter insurgency: Zulum inaugurates 1,000 hunters to protect farmers

BORNO State governor, Babagana Zulum, has inaugurated 1,000 volunteer hunters to complement the efforts of security agencies in protecting farmers against attacks on their farms.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that with the return of relative peace, some farmers have expanded their activities on the outskirts of Maiduguri and neighbouring Jere, Mafa and Konduga local government areas.

Addressing the hunters at a ceremony in Khaddamari village on Thursday, Zulum lauded them for the sacrifice in supporting his administration to sustain peace and security in the state. Zulum assured them of logistics support and monthly allowances to ginger them in the onerous task.

