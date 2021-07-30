Every artiste I’ve worked with brings their own unique vibe ― Alex ‘Tone’ Guerrero

Multi-instrumentalist and songwriter, Alexandro Pedro Guerrero better known as HIGHTONE or ‘Tone’ may have emerged as one of the most talked-about in the music industry today but music production wasn’t always at the forefront for Tone.

The Stockton, California native revealed this during a brief chat with R opening up on what led him into music production among other entertainment-related gigs he handles.

According to him, “The main reason I got into music production in the first place was because I was unable to find any producers that could replicate what I had in my mind. I needed someone who could reproduce exactly what I want, the melodies and all just like I hear it in my…