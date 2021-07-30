Family appreciates media, Falana, rights groups, others

The Family of the just-released Ibraheem El-Zakzaky has appreciated the media, Chief Femi Falana and rights groups for the role they played towards his release from detention alongside his wife, Zeenah Ibraheem.

The appreciation message signed by one of his sons, Mohammed Ibraheem Zakzaky also appreciated its members that protested for 5 years for the release of El-Zakzaky who is also the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) and his wife.

“As you are aware yesterday my father Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and Mother Zeenah Ibraheem have recently regained their freedom after the Kaduna State High Court discharged and acquitted them of all charges filed by the current Kaduna State…