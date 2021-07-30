More needs to be done to curb corruption in Nigeria ― Garba Shehu

Chairman, House of Reps Committee on ICPC, Garba Shehu, has said that the fight against corruption needs to be more holistic as the corruption index of the country is getting worst in spite of President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption stance.

Garba Shehu also lamented and expressed sadness that despite President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption crusade, the corruption index of the country still ranks among the top in the world.

The Federal lawmaker stated this in Yola, on Thursday, during the commissioning of the state prototype office of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offenses Commission, (ICPC).

He noted with dismay that corruption was still endemic despite…