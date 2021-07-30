MTN Foundation unveils 2021 tertiary scholarships

In a bid to recognise and promote academic excellence amongst high-performing students in various accredited Nigerian public tertiary institutions, the MTN Foundation has announced the call for applications for its 2021 scholarships. Through its foundation, MTN provides two categories of scholarships annually: the MTN Science and Technology Scholarship (MTN STS) and the MTN Scholarship for Blind Students (MTN SBS).

MTN STS is open to all 300 level Science and Technology students with a minimum Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.5 (Second Class Upper or its equivalent), whilst MTN SBS caters to the educational needs of blind students in 200 level with a minimum CGPA of 2.5 or its…