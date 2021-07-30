NCPC boss urges pilgrims to emulate Christ’s virtues in holy land

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev Yakubu Pam, has urged the Nigerian pilgrims to demonstrate the virtues of Jesus Christ while in the holy land.

The NCPC boss disclosed this recently in Amman, Jordan while addressing the first batch of pilgrims who arrived the Kingdom of Jordan to begin their pilgrimage exercise.

Rev Pam, who charged all and sundry, said “while we are on pilgrimage, we should show who Christ is in our conduct,” urging the pilgrims to shun any act that would embarrass the host country

He commended the Jordanian government for the presidential reception accorded the Nigerian delegation on arrival at the Queen Alia International…