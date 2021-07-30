PDP raises alarm over increasing poverty, insecurity in Imo

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), in Imo State have raised alarm over increasing poverty and insecurity in the state.

The party expressed worries over the recent ugly incidents in the state which confirmed that insecurity still lingers, while poverty remained at the higher level in the state.

In a statement issued in Owerri, on Friday, by the State Party Publicity Secretary, Mr Ogubundu Nwadike, the party noted with dissatisfaction that in the recent days, there had been an increase of incidences of loss of lives and property in parts of the state, and illegal acts of extra-judicial killings, otherwise known as jungle justice.

They said: “the reported setting ablaze of three…