Political gatherings can be COVID-19 super-spreader, PSC warns

The Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) has warned political parties to beware of the third wave of COVID-19 following the recent confirmation of more cases of the Delta variant in several states and the continued rising number of infections and hospitalization across the country.

In a statement issued by the chairman of the committee and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, on Friday, the PSC called on all political parties, state governments, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIEC) to ensure strict compliance with the COVID-19 protocols in the conduct of all political events in the country.

