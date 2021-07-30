Self-defence can’t lead to anarchy

“No state that values its independence can ignore the needs of defensive modernisation” —F. Fukuyama

BY saying “Proliferation of arms in the hands of citizens is what will spike violence that will lead state into anarchy “is but a blatant lie. In histories, despite the ancient kingdoms being well fortified by the available armies and knights, every household managed to store some weapons for self defence and other unwanted events. That did not in any way bring about anarchy.

Until when our terrains are well protected, we will never find it easy to be contented with the level of the Nigerian security. Taking a look at the security situation in the country, it sounds irrational…