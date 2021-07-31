3Peace Private schools hold first end of session party

It was a joyous day for 3Peace Private Schools, Railway Line Idi Iroko Area, Off Iseyin Road, Moniya, Ibadan, when she held her first of ession and Valedictory Service for some of her pupils on Thursday.

Speaking at the occasion, the chairperson of the event, a Matron Ijaye Health Primary Health Care Centre, Mrs Abosede Aderoju, gave kudos to those who conceived the vision of establishing the institution of academic learning for meeting the need of the environment and also encouraged them to keep investing in the lives of the children under their care for a better Nigeria. She charged parents to be more dedicated and co-operative with the school management in nurturing the…