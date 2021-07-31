Abia APC declares national congress committee wanted, as committee applauds election

The Abia State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Donatus Nwankpa, on Saturday declared wanted the committee from the national headquarters of the party led by Israel Sunny Goli, sent to conduct ward congresses in the state.

Nwankpa disclosed this while briefing newsmen at the party’s secretariat in Umuahia, stating that the Goli-led committee absconded with those he called disgruntled elements of the party to scuttle the activities of APC.

He maintained that court litigations that are threatening the validity of the National Working Committee of APC did not affect his executive, therefore those who came for the congress had come to cultivate crisis and mayhem by not…