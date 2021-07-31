After every exam, my dad would call and ask how it was ―Ibrahim Alimi, UNILAG’s overall best graduating student

With 4.98 CGPA, Ibrahim Adedeji Alimi emerged the 2018/2019 overall best graduating student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG). In this interview by ENIOLA OYEMOLADE, the mechanical engineering graduate talks about his journey in school, the steps he took to achieve this feat, among others.

Was Mechanical Engineering your choice?

Yes, Mechanical Engineering was my first choice. I chose the course when I finished secondary school and I got it at once.

Did you think you were going to emerge as the best graduating student?

No. I didn’t see it ahead. Coming into UNILAG, I only wanted to finish with a first class and have a good CGPA. The best graduating student was something that I came…