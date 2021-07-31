Anambra PDP chieftain dumps party, adduces lack of discipline

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Anambra State, Dr Obiora Okonkwo, has resigned his membership of the party, claiming lack of discipline as the reason for his action.

Okonkwo was a former governorship aspirant of the party in the Anambra 2021 governorship election and participated in the primary election of the party.

Okonkwo, in a letter he submitted to his Ward Chairman in Ogidi Ward 2, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, citing among other reasons, the unending litigation in the party as part of the reason he resigned.

In the letter titled: “Notification Of My Resignation From The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),” Okonkwo said his action was with…