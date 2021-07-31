APC ward congress: Aggrieved Lagos APC faction protest in Alimosho

A faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Alimosho local government of Lagos State, Liberation and Veteran Movement, on Saturday, protested against the exclusion of its members and manipulation of the ward congress by the leadership of the state.

Leader of the protest and House of Representatives hopeful, Prince Idris Balogun, at the congress venue at the Local Government Primary, Idimu, Alimosho, said the protest was provoked by the violation of the party’s instruction by the Abdullahi Enilolobo’s faction, who according to him, incited the presiding officers to kick-start the congress before the 10 am commencement time fixed by the party’s national congress committee.