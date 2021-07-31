APC ward congress peaceful in Ondo, as party adopts consensus

The ward congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the 203 wards in Ondo State on Saturday is peaceful as party members voted in their respective wards, despite adopting concensus.

In Akure, Ondo, Idanre and some other communities within the Ondo Central Senatorial District, the exercise was peaceful and there were indications that consensus were reached among the leaders in all the wards visited by our correspondent.

A member of the party in Akure North, Mrs Bukola Ademeso, expressed satisfaction over the process and said the exercise went on peacefully through consensus, saying this demonstrated the unity that exists amongst leaders and party faithful across the wards…