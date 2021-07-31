APC ward congresses shifted in FCT

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has joined the list of states in the federation where the Ward Congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scheduled for today would not hold.

Speaking with journalists on Friday at a media briefing ahead of today’s (Saturday) exercise, Professor Mamman Tahir, a member of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee said the exercise has been shelved in Anambra and Zamfara. He cited the forthcoming Governorship election in November in the Southeast state as a reason for the postponement while Zamfara was put on hold because of the ongoing membership registration and revalidation exercise in the North West state.

There was no sign…