I didn’t do well in my first audition but… —Actor Baaj Adebule

Baaj Adebule is a familiar face in the Nigerian movie industry and asides being a model and TV presenter, he is also a filmmaker. The 32-year-old Ogun State-born actor, who began acting full-time in 2012, in this interview by

FEMI OGUNTAYO, talks about himself and his career. Excerpts:

Can you tell us about your childhood and education?

I had a very great family, great parents, it was a great family. It was a family where you get everything you need and not necessarily everything you want. So, they made sure I had everything I needed to have and have a potentially secured future, as far as growing up was concerned. I am very thankful for that, it is a privilege to have such an…