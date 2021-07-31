Is this covid-19? | Tribune Online

My 80- year- old mother has been having general body aches with poor appetite and sense of smell with weakness for the past five days. The blood test done for her was negative for Malaria. I am wondering if this is Covid infection. Please let me know what to do.

Gloria (by SMS)

In view of your mother’s age and presentations, she may have contracted the Covid infection. The advice by medical experts is for people with fever, loss of apetite/taste/smell or prolonged cough to go for Covid test. The test is free in some government institutions.

