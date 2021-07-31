Kogi APC adopts affirmation for ward congress

By
Headliners
-
20


•Pegs 35 years age limit for youth leaders

Insecurity: Gov Bello urges, 2023: Zoning undemocratic, More PDP governors to join APC,International women's day, Some governors playing politics, improve agriculture sector, Level of compliance, APC will continue to win election, Kogi, attack, christians, inclusiveness, Kogi loan, education sector, Kogi, Bello, Kogi PDP accepts supreme Court, schools , Resumption, Kogi govt, attack, Agbudu killings, Kogi governor, Kogi government invites NCDC, Ondo 2020, Tolulopes sacrifice cannot be forgotten, technology-based education, schools
Yahaya Bello

Regarding today’s All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congress in Kogi State, the party says it would adopt the consensus approach, insisting that you do not change a winning team.

Governor Yahaya Bello made the disclosure at a stakeholders meeting of the party in Lokoja on Friday says the APC has adopted the affirmation option.

The representative of the governor, Chief Edward David Onoja, the Deputy Governor speaking warned against default or violating the directives, hence, urged for the affirmation of the former executives.

The governor, however, said deceased persons in the Executives should be replaced pointing out that there…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR