Kogi APC adopts affirmation for ward congress

Regarding today’s All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congress in Kogi State, the party says it would adopt the consensus approach, insisting that you do not change a winning team.

Governor Yahaya Bello made the disclosure at a stakeholders meeting of the party in Lokoja on Friday says the APC has adopted the affirmation option.

The representative of the governor, Chief Edward David Onoja, the Deputy Governor speaking warned against default or violating the directives, hence, urged for the affirmation of the former executives.

The governor, however, said deceased persons in the Executives should be replaced pointing out that there…