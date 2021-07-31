No APC ward congress in Anambra, says Party chieftain

A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Anambra State, Mr Onyeka Bathlomew, said the state chapter is not participating in the ongoing ward congresses across the 36 states of the federation.

According to him, “Anambra Chapter will no participate because of the forthcoming November 6th, 2021 governorship election in the state.”

The Chapter, under the leadership of Chief Basil Ejidike, who is currently at Abuja, in preparation ahead of the poll, has officially written to the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) in that regard, which was approved by a member representing the North-East in the party’s National Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee,…