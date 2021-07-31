Resident doctors set to begin indefinite strike Monday

National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) have unanimously agreed to embark on an indefinite strike from Monday, August 2, 2021.

This is coming at a very critical time when the country is currently experiencing a rise in COVID-19 infections, the signal of a third wave of the pandemic.

The doctors reached the decision after their National Executive Council (NEC) meeting by over 50 members across the country.

They pointed out that the Federal Government has failed to honour and implement the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) it signed with them after over 100 days.

The doctors particularly demanded immediate withdrawal of the circular removing House Officers from the scheme of service,…