UNICEF decries persistent cases of FGM practices in Nigeria

The United Nation Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has decried the persistent increase in the practice of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in some communities across the country.

The UNICEF Child Protection Specialist, Enugu Field Office, Victor Atuchukwu, disclosed this at a one-day awareness meeting of Imo State Technical Committee on FGN held in Owerri.

He said that already UNICEF had intensified efforts against Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), while calling on government at the federal, state and local government levels to strengthen measures towards the elimination of the practice.

The UNICEF chief charged members of STCs on FGM to be more proactive and passionate in the crusade against…