A chance meeting with Babatunde Jose changed my life—Nwosu

Sir Sunny Nnamdi Nwosu is the acting chairman, R.T. Briscoe Plc, director at both Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) and MRS Oil Nigeria Plc, as well as the founder and pioneer national coordinator, independent shareholders association. SEGUN KASALI travelled down the memory lane with him.

How was coming from an underprivileged home like?

It has been very rough and when I talk about being poor, it was really a poor family. You needed to do a lot of odd jobs to cater for not just your personal existence, but your entire family – father, mother and your siblings. We were about 12 by my mother, but two passed on, leaving 10. So, it was very tough.

How tough was the experience…