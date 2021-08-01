Abia working to eliminate human trafficking ― Ikpeazu

The current wave of child trafficking in the country is a source of worry to the wife of the governor of Abia State, Dr Nkechi Ikpeazu.

She has therefore disclosed that efforts were being made in the state to reduce human trafficking to the barest minimum soon.

Speaking as she hosted the State Commandant of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking Against Persons, NAPTIP, ahead of the 2021 World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, Mrs Ikpeazu emphasised the need for stakeholders to give greater attention to victims and employ their experiences in charting ways of combating and preventing the crime.

The Abia first lady noted, “We need to listen more to the voices of victims…