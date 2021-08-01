APC congress: Akande-Sadipe commends Oluyole members

The member representing the Oluyole federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, has commended the members of the All Progressive Congress (APC), in the Oluyole Local Government for their peaceful conduct during Saturday’s ward congress of the party.

Hon Tolu Akande-Sadipe, who thanked the participants from all the wards in her constituency, for proving themselves to be good democrats and their tenacity in maintaining peace in spite of provocation, however, berated the troublesome nature of some elements who tried to cause trouble during the congress.

“In spite of the elements who tried to ferment trouble, we thank God that no lives were lost during…