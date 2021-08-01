APC ward congress a nullity ― PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Sunday posited that the ward congress conducted by the incapacitated All Progressives Congress (APC) amounted to a nullity, given the pronouncement of the Supreme Court, which it said invalidated the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led national executive.

The party stated the position in a statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, its National Publicity Secretary in Abuja.

The PDP blasted Governor Buni and other APC leaders for “deceiving innocent Nigerians and cajoling them to participate in the needless exercise, which ended in violent crisis and avoidable deaths when they know it was all in futility.”

The main opposition party observed: “It is indeed callous…