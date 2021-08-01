Change tactics in tackling insecurity, says Former Defence Minister, Tokunbo Kayode

Former Defence Minister, Prince Adetokunbo Kayode has advised the Federal Government to change tactics in tackling various rising security challenges confronting the country.

Kayode who stated this while speaking with newsmen at his country home on Sunday in Ikaram Akoko in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo state said the country cannot be approaching the challenges in the same way over the years and expect different results.

He noted that the security challenges had been building up over the years and said the country can continue experiencing the security challenges beyond 2030 if the government failed to take certain steps to put an end to the security challenges.

The former…